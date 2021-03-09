Teen accused of killing sheriff denied youth-offender status

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A 19-year-old charged with capital murder in the slaying of an Alabama sheriff was denied youthful-offender status. The Montgomery Advertiser reports William Chase Johnson appeared in court Monday where he also pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Details on the mental disease or defect weren’t immediately released. With the status denial, Johnson faces the death penalty or life in prison without parole if convicted. Johnson was 18 when he was accused of fatally shooting Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams Sr. in the face as the sheriff was attempting to disperse loiterers at a Hayneville gas station in November 2019.