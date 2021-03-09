Unilever to remove ‘normal’ from beauty products packaging

LONDON (AP) — Consumer goods conglomerate Unilever says it will no longer use the word “normal” to advertise and package its beauty and personal care products and will ban the excessive photoshopping of models as part of its inclusivity policy. It said Tuesday the word “normal” will be removed from the packaging of at least 200 products within a year. It also said it will increase the number of advertisements featuring people from diverse groups, and that it will not “digitally alter a person’s body shape, size, proportion or skin color in its brand advertising.” The company said it wanted to tackle “harmful norms and stereotypes” and shape a “far more inclusive definition of beauty.”