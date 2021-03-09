US urges Sudan to build an inclusive government for all

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is calling on Sudan to build an inclusive and representative government that ensures peace, supports people on the margins, and helps “those who have suffered achieve justice.” U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield also called for implementation of the historic Juba Peace Agreement signed six months ago by Sudan’s civilian-led transitional government and rebel groups. She told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that so far “the Sudanese people have not seen the commitment and engagement by signatory parties necessary for progress.” The U.S. envoy also urged Sudan to form a Transitional Legislative Council, with 40 percent representation by women.