Viterbo University announces new academic programs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University released details on several new programs they'll soon offer to students.

An undergraduate major in computer science and graduate degree programs in nursing, nutrition, and school counseling are among the new programs from the university.

“We are proud to invest in new programs to better serve our students, area employers, and the region overall,” said Viterbo University President Glena Temple in a statement. “Viterbo has a long history of modifying our portfolio of academic programs to meet the needs of our community.”

Here's a look at the programs with descriptions from the university:

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

A unique computer science major will begin in fall 2022. The program will combine a strong foundation of computer science with an additional area of interest that will enable graduates to design and build software that creatively solves complex problems. The project-based curriculum will ensure students graduate with a portfolio of programming work and the critical teamwork and communication skills sought by employers.

Master of Science in School Counseling

The 60-credit Master of Science in School Counseling program is designed to prepare school counseling professionals to be interpersonally skilled and culturally competent in meeting the diverse needs in the k-12 educational environment. This program will emphasize the skill sets necessary to meet the challenges within a school, such as learning about trauma-informed school counseling practices, courses in play therapy, and prevention and interventions in the schools. It is designed to meet the state requirements for licensure for school counselors in Wisconsin.

Direct Entry Master of Science in Nursing

Viterbo’s direct entry Master of Science in Nursing is an accelerated 65-credit program that allows students with a baccalaureate degree in a discipline other than nursing to progress through coursework in five semesters (18 months) leading to initial RN licensure.

Post-BSN to Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) in Adult-Gerontology Acute Care

An additional Post-BSN to Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program will be available beginning in May—Adult-Gerontology Acute Care. It will include both post-BSN and post-MSN entry paths, and will educate nurses to manage patient care in acute care settings. Acute care nurse practitioners provide care for people who are physiologically unstable, have rapidly changing conditions, or have a complex, chronic illness. Their expertise, which is in high demand, includes performing advanced, invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The program is a blend of online and face-to-face coursework with 74 credit hours and 840 clinical hours.

Master of Science in Community Medical Dietetics

Students with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition or other science-related field will be able to obtain an advanced practice or initial RDN practice master’s degree in dietetics through the Master of Science in Community Medical Dietetics. The program will offer a path designed for RDNs seeking advanced practice expertise, as well as a track for those seeking to become an RDN.