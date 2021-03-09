Volunteers are key at vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot

SEATTLE (AP) — As states ramp up vaccination distribution in the fight against the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to do everything from direct traffic to check people in to keep vaccination sites running smoothly. In return for their work, they’re often given a shot. Many people who don’t yet qualify for a vaccine have been volunteering in hopes of getting a dose they otherwise may not receive for months. That’s raised questions at a time when supplies are limited and Americans have struggled to get vaccinated even if they’re eligible. But medical ethicists say volunteers are a key part of the public health effort.