WATCH: FBI releases new security footage showing RNC, DNC pipe bomb suspect

(CNN) — The FBI on Tuesday released new security footage of a suspect placing pipe bombs outside the RNC and DNC headquarters the night before the Capitol riot.

Authorities are still seeking information about the unidentified person in the video.

The FBI has said the bombs were planted the night before the January 6 insurrection.

The new footage shows the suspect from multiple angles recorded by several surveillance cameras.

It gives a clearer look at the masked, hooded individual.

The FBI and ATF are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect.