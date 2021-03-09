Wisconsin DWD launches new tool to help unemployed

WISCONSIN (WAOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) launched an interactive map to help people find resources to gain employment.

The new directory provides links and information for workforce programs by county. The programs come from the Wisconsin technical college system, local workforce development boards, and other partners.

Whether it's a virtual workshop or a job connecting service, it makes help accessible from the privacy your own home.

"Maybe you've never written a resume before or its been several years since that happened. You can check out one of the recorded workshops so that you can view that on your own," said Amy Hansmann, Section Chief of Bureau of Job Service at DWD.

The majority of in-person services are limited but are still available. The website will also offer easy access to making appointments for in-person help.