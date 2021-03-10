Attorneys in ex-cop’s trial probe jurors’ views about police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys are questioning potential jurors for a Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, probing their attitudes toward both police officers and Black Lives Matter.

One panelist who was selected Wednesday said he held mostly favorable attitudes toward the racial justice movement and less favorable feelings about police.

Four jurors have been approved so far, including three seated Tuesday.

Jury selection for Derek Chauvin is proceeding even as a potential appellate court ruling could halt the trial.

That matter involves the state's desire to add a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin.