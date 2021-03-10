Biden intent on selling benefits of virus aid plan to public

WASHINGTON (AP) — Final congressional approval of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill represents an undeniable victory for President Joe Biden. Now, the White House knows it needs to sell it to the public. The White House is set to begin an ambitious campaign that will showcase the bill’s contents to the country. At the same time, this effort will try to to build momentum for the next and perhaps thornier parts of the president’s ambitious agenda. Also driving the public relations outreach is a determination to avoid repeating the mistakes from more than a decade earlier, when President Barack Obama’s administration didn’t fully educate the public about the benefits of its own economic recovery plan.