CEO: Italy-made Sputnik V aimed for EU market, if approved

MILAN (AP) — The head of a Swiss pharmaceutical company said hopes behind a deal with Russia to produce the Sputnik V vaccine in Italy are to sell it in the European Union, but several hurdles must first be overcome. The first agreement to make the Sputnik V in any EU country was signed Tuesday by Swiss-based Adienne Pharma & Biotech and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Production is slated for Adienne’s plant near Milan. But CEO Antonio Francesco Di Naro said the announcement that Adienne would produce 10 million doses this year, launching in July, was incorrect because more time would be needed for research and licensing.