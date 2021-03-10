Chinese lawmakers set to tighten control on Hong Kong

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ceremonial legislature plans to endorse the ruling Communist Party’s latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory’s leaders. The measure adds to a crackdown against protests in Hong Kong since 2019 calling for greater democracy. That has prompted complaints Beijing is eroding the autonomy promised when Hong Kong return to China in 1997 and hurting its status as a global financial center. The National People’s Congress will endorse “improvements to the electoral system” of Hong Kong, the body’s Standing Committee said. The plan would give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers, reducing the number elected by the public.