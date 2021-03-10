FireEye CEO: Reckless Microsoft hack unusual for China

RESTON, Va. (AP) — Cyber sleuths have already blamed China for a hack that exposed tens of thousands of servers running its Exchange email program to potential hacks. The CEO of a prominent cybersecurity firm says it now seems clear China also unleashed an indiscriminate, automated second wave of hacking that opened the way for ransomware and other cyberattacks. Kevin Mandia is the head of FireEye. He says the second wave, which began Feb. 26, is highly uncharacteristic of Beijing’s elite cyber spies and far exceeds the norms of espionage. In its massive scale it diverges radically from the highly targeted nature of the original hack, which was detected in January.