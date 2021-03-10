Skip to Content

Gambler pleads guilty to threatening Tampa Bay Rays players

National news from the Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A sports gambler faces up to five years in federal prison for threatening social media messages sent to players with the Tampa Bay Rays. Court records show that 24-year-old Benjamin Tucker Patz pleaded guilty Wednesday in Tampa federal court to transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce. No sentencing date was immediately set. A criminal complaint says Patz made numerous violent threats in 2019 against athletes and their family members through anonymous Instagram accounts. The Tampa Bay Rays lost a home baseball game in July 2019 to the Chicago White Sox. Investigators say Patz later sent threatening Instagram messages to four players for the Rays and one White Sox player.

