La Crescent, Min. (WXOW) - The Lady Lancers hosted the Byron Bears in the final week of the regular season on Wednesday night.

The Byron Bears were able to seize a double-digit lead late in the first half. This was achieved through capitalizing off of the Lancer turnovers. They would extend their lead in the second half. Byron defeated La Crescent-Hokah, 71-49.

La Crescent-Hokah's Molly Bills had 19 points.