Madrid region to face early election after coalition split

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s central region of Madrid will face an early election after its right-wing coalition government has dissolved. Regional vice president Ignacio Aguado told Spanish media Wednesday in an impromptu televised appearance that regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso had decided to break their coalition. Ayuso is the leader of the conservative Popular Party, the senior member of the government running the region around Spain’s capital. Ayuso has been the leading critic of the handling of the pandemic by Spain’s central left-wing government. The move comes hours after Aguado’s Citizens party withdrew its support from the Popular Party’s government in the southeast region of Murcia.