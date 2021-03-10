Minnesota Update: 922 new cases, 9 additional COVID-deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported new figures in its Wednesday update that another 17,000 people have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

MDH said 1,103,353 people, or 19.8 percent, have received the vaccine.

Additionally, 615,432 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 11.1 percent of the state's population.

As of Monday, 28.2 percent of Houston County residents have received one dose. 15.9 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 23.6 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 10.8 percent have completed the vaccine series.

In its Wednesday update, DHS said nine more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,705 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,224 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that another 922 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County and Fillmore County each reported one new case. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 493,013 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 38,286 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 25,282 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 479,267 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 21,000 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,627,320. The Department reported that about 3,533,579 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 26,142 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,394 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.