New Clorox Total 360 cleaning machine unveiled

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - COVID-19 could be meeting its match in Chippewa Falls after a survey was sent out by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to many EMS departments about how best to disinfect and sterilize equipment.

The solution: The Clorox Total 360 cleaning machine. It can be sprayed on ambulance equipment, police cars and any surface that might have a trace of an infectious disease.

Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services was given the machine by DHS thanks to a grant.

The biggest advantage is speed according to Lieutenant Justus Busse with Chippewa Falls Fire and Emergency Services. He said the machine takes just two minutes to clean each surface.

"This will help our crews with turnaround time for cleaning, decontamination," Busse said. "So, I think people are pretty excited. Less labor intensive than the previous methods."

Busse said the new cleaning machine will be used in the near future once training is completed.