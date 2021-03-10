No evidence migrants at border significantly spreading virus

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ coronavirus restrictions are officially over. Restaurants in Texas were allowed to fully open starting Wednesday and a statewide mask mandate was shelved after eight months. Public health officials have criticized the decision by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who had tried shifting concern about the virus’ spread to migrants with COVID-19 crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. But there’s no evidence they are a significant factor to new caseloads in Texas.