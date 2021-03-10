Puerto Rico reopens public schools amid COVID-19 fears

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Public schools across Puerto Rico are reopening for the first time in nearly a year despite the pandemic, with officials reporting scarce attendance amid COVID-19 concerns. Of the island’s 858 public schools, 95 were authorized to reopen on Wednesday because they were located in a municipality with a low number of coronavirus cases and also met a list of requirements issued by Puerto Rico’s Health Department. For now, only kindergarteners, special education students and children in first, second, third and 12th grades are allowed to return to school. They will attend in-person classes only twice a week and be dismissed before noon.