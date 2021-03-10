RICO expert hired by prosecutor investigating Trump call

ATLANTA (AP) — An expert on Georgia’s racketeering law was sworn in Wednesday to help the prosecutor who’s investigating potential efforts by former President Donald Trump and others to influence last year’s general election. A spokesman for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis says she’s engaged John Floyd to serve as a special assistant district attorney. He’ll be able to work with lawyers in her office on any cases involving allegations of racketeering. In letters sent to state officials last month asking them to preserve evidence for her investigation into potential attempts to influence last year’s election, Willis mentioned racketeering as one of the possible violations of Georgia law she was examining.