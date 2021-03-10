Secondary scoring proves to be pivotal for the top NHL teams

Tampa Bay, the New York Islanders, Vegas and Toronto entered the week leading their divisions in the NHL. They are relying in part on strong secondary scoring beyond their top lines. Carolina, Florida, Washington, Minnesota, Edmonton and Winnipeg are also finding success that way. The Oilers have had 20 players score. The Islanders were the first team in the league this season to have five players, including the four that center each line, score at least nine times. They also have a trio of defensemen with at least 10 points.