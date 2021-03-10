UW-System working to help incoming students affected by the pandemic

MADISON/LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-System provides summer learning to help prepare incoming students with the transition to college.

They're called bridge programs.

In 2020, UW-System schools assisted 1,189 students with that transition.

Those assistance programs are even more important now for students who have experienced academic, financial and emotional challenges caused by the pandemic.

So, the System will provide funding for an additional 1,410 students.

UW-System President Tommy Thompson says through a release, "Wisconsin's high school seniors have demonstrated remarkable resilience as the pandemic has presented additional challenges. We will be there to help those who need it this fall and in the coming years."

Thompson told us that he "wanted to make sure students feel welcome. They're going to come to the La Crosse campus and see what's taking place and see what a beautiful campus it is. Meet some of the faculty, some of the professors there and some of the students. . ."

Through a release, the UW-System says, "summer bridge programs are critical to ensuring that high school graduates make a successful transition to university. While program details and offerings differ at each university, many of them have core areas in common, including academic skill-building, career exploration, mentoring, and student health and welness."