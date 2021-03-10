Venezuelan children pick through garbage for food, valuables

BARQUISIMETO, Venezuela (AP) — Garbage pickers in Venezuela, including many children, every day look for food and valuables at a landfill about five hours by car west of the capital of Caracas. But their work at the landfill outside the city of Barquisimeto has never been as challenging. The nation’s acute economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic have reduced trash output, making valuable findings rare. Ronaikel Brito has picked trash since he was five years old. The teenager says he is not finding as many things as he used to. But luck was on his side when he found a piece of gold he sold for $20 weeks ago.