Wednesday’s Scores

Wednesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 79, St. Cloud Cathedral 44
Cretin-Derham Hall 55, Park (Cottage Grove) 37
DeLaSalle 91, Brooklyn Center 70
East Ridge 68, Mounds View 32
Forest Lake 60, White Bear Lake 32
Hopkins 70, St. Louis Park 44
Minneapolis Southwest 61, St. Anthony 49
Minnehaha Academy 82, Minneapolis North 47
Princeton 95, St. Francis 66
Richfield 81, Columbia Heights 69
St. Paul Central 60, St. Paul Humboldt 42
St. Paul Como Park 93, St. Paul Highland Park 29
St. Paul Harding 60, St. Paul Washington 57
Stillwater 59, Irondale 47
Woodbury 69, Roseville 30
Zimmerman 65, Pierz 61
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington Jefferson 72, Orono 62
Buffalo 77, St. Francis 50
Cretin-Derham Hall 55, Park (Cottage Grove) 37
East Ridge 68, Mounds View 32
Eden Prairie 95, DeLaSalle 48
Edina 62, Delano 48
Forest Lake 60, White Bear Lake 32
Henry Sibley 72, Fridley 71
Houston 61, Mabel-Canton 31
North Branch 55, North St. Paul 40
Proctor 73, Virginia 55
Roseville 60, Woodbury 35
Sauk Centre 54, Royalton 30
South Ridge 75, North Woods 34
Spectrum 61, North Lakes Academy 29
St. Paul Central 69, St. Paul Humboldt 60
St. Paul Como Park 93, St. Paul Highland Park 29
St. Paul Harding 47, St. Paul Washington 11
Stillwater 84, Irondale 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/