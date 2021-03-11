95.7-The Rock to host .01K Run/Walk benefitting The Hunger Task Force

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- Are you looking for a way to ring in Saint Patrick's Day while also doing just a little exercise?

The Saint Patty's .01K sponsored by 95.7 -The rock and Paul's Heating and Air Conditioning will provide a way to get in the festive spirit while also running or walking 32.8 feet to the finish line.

The run/walk is hosted at Riverside Park on March 13th. You can register for the event at the 95.7-The Rock's page. Registration is $20 before the event and $25 the day of the run/walk . Your registration includes a t-shirt as well as a complimentary drink at Brother's Bar and Grill.

Race T-shirt

Brian Simpson from 95.7-The Rock remarked on the importance of their partnership with Hunger Task Force and what event means for the community.

""We've been working with them ever since we started this and that's why we do it. Plus it is fun, it's kind of stupid. People like to get dressed up on Saint Patty's Day and it's 32.8 feet and it's only $20 and you get this really awesome t-shirt that we designed featuring our buddy, Chris Farley, rest in peace."

Proceeds from the event will sponsor The Hunger Task Force of Lacrosse with all proceeds raised going straight to the organization.

The event runs from 4 pm to 6 pm at Riverside Park. You can stop by the new bandshell to pick up your shirt and free drink coupon the day of the event and run/walk anytime from 4 pm to 6 pm.