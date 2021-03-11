An ‘optimistic’ Verona Arena announces summer opera lineup

MILAN (AP) — Riccardo Muti and Plácido Domingo will headline the 2021 Verona Arena Opera Festival, essentially last year’s canceled season revived as a sign of “great optimism and utmost seriousness.” The festival’s general director made the announcement Thursday. Operas will be fully staged with a full cast and chorus, after an abbreviated 2020 season of concerts because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Arena’s elaborate sets, including a full pyramid for “Aida,” will be substituted with technology, including projectors and holograms, to reduce the number of people backstage and maintain distancing requirements.