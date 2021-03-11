As GOP makes it harder to vote, few Republicans dissent

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican lawmakers are pushing a wave of legislation through statehouses across the nation to make voting more difficult. The bills are fueled by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud and many are sponsored by his most loyal allies. But support for the effort is much broader than just Trump’s hard-right base and objections from GOP policy makers are so quiet they can be easy to miss. Experts note that most changes up for debate would disproportionately affect voters of color, younger people and the poor — all groups that historically vote for Democrats. But GOP-leaning groups could be affected too.