Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults vaccine-eligible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is outlining his plan to make all adult Americans eligible for vaccination by May 1 and get the nation back “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July.

Biden addressed the nation Thursday evening, one year into the coronavirus pandemic.

He said of the virus, which has killed more than 530,000 Americans and disrupted the lives of countless more: It was different for everyone, but “we all lost something.”

He said he is deploying 4,000 more active-duty troops to support vaccination efforts and will allow more people — such as medical students, veterinarians and dentists — to deliver shots.

8:30 p.m.

President Joe Biden is urging Americans to "stick with the rules" as he wraps up his address to the nation on the one-year anniversary of the beginning of coronavirus pandemic.

He is voicing optimism that the United States will edge toward a semblance of normalcy in the coming months, noting "there is hope and light of better days ahead if we all do our part."

But the president is also warning that "we may have to reinstate restrictions" if Americans fail to stay vigilant about social distancing and other precautions to help stem the virus.

Biden says, "Please, we don't want to do that again, we've made so much progress," adding, "This is not the time to let up."

Biden spoke for 24 minutes from the East Room of the White House.

8:15 p.m.

President Joe Biden is condemning the violence Asian Americans have endured since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, saying "it is wrong, it is un-American and it must stop."

Biden is lamenting an uptick of reports of "vicious" attacks and harassment against Asian Americans that's been reported since the start of the pandemic one year ago.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly used xenophobic terms to refer to the virus that originated in China's Wuhan province. Some critics say the former president's language has stoked the violence against Asian Americans.

Biden is addressing the nation on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

8:05 p.m.

President Joe Biden is delivering a somber but optimistic message on the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking from a lectern in a flag-draped backdrop in the East Room of the White House, Biden is reflecting on the worst public health crisis in more than a century. It has killed nearly 530,000 Americans, sickened millions more and ravaged the global economy.

Biden says, "We all lost something, a collective suffering, a collective sacrifice."

