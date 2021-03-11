Brazil hospitals buckle in absence of national virus plan

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s hospitals are faltering as a highly contagious coronavirus variant tears through the country. The wave of infection is growing while the president insists on unproven treatment and the only attempt to create a national plan to contain COVID-19 has fallen short. For the last week, Brazilian governors sought to cobble together a proposal for states to help curb the nation’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak yet. The effort was expected to include a curfew, prohibition of crowded events and limits on the hours non-essential services can operate. President Jair Bolsonaro obstinately rejects the idea. The final product was presented Wednesday as a one-page document that included general support for restricting activity but no specific measures.