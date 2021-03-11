Calming, clearing and cooling through the end of the week

Yesterday was an active spring day for much of the Upper Midwest. Winter weather alerts to tornado watches were all active across Minnesota into Wisconsin.

As for the Coulee Region, morning showers brought nearly an inch of rainfall. Then a few peeks of sunshine returned at times which created an unstable atmosphere. With the passage of a cold front, it initiated another round of stronger thunderstorms.

Early this morning, strong winds are still evident. Strong winds and dropping temperatures will bring back a brisk wind chill. Make sure everyone is bundled up before heading out the door with temperatures in the 30s.

The sunshine will gradually make an appearance with high temperatures in the 50s. This sunshine and comfortable March temperatures will continue into the weekend. So, there will be plenty of time to get outdoors through Saturday.

Active weather returns late Sunday. With cooler temperatures, there will be the threat to talk about snow chances. Active weather will spread into Monday when many hit the road and it could cause travel troubles. More information will arise with this system as we head into the weekend.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett