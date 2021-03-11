Children’s Museum of La Crosse setting sights on reopening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Children's Museum in La Crosse is a staple for families in the area, a place for kids to explore and learn, but the interactive museum was shut down because of the pandemic.

Staff struggled financially this year because most of their income is from visitors. The staff tells News 19 they have been monitoring the local health department and CDC guidelines to decide whether or not it is safe for it open again.

Right now, the Children's Museum is surveying visitors and members to get input on safety guidelines when the museum opens up again.

"The hardest thing about the pandemic was missing the kids," Anne Snow said, Executive Director for the Children's Museum. " I miss the children's energy when our doors would open."



The exhibit has 15,000 square feet of hands-on exhibits for kids.