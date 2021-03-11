Chinese lawmakers endorse tighter control over Hong Kong

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ceremonial legislature has endorsed the ruling Communist Party’s latest move to tighten control over Hong Kong by reducing the role of its public in picking the territory’s leaders. The measure adds to a crackdown against protests in Hong Kong since 2019 calling for greater democracy. That has prompted complaints Beijing is eroding the autonomy promised when Hong Kong return to China in 1997 and hurting its status as a global financial center. Changes endorsed by the National People’s Congress would give a pro-Beijing committee power to appoint more of Hong Kong’s lawmakers, reducing the number elected by the public.