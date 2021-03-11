Court hearing due for Associated Press reporter in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A court in Myanmar is due to hold a hearing for an Associated Press journalist detained while covering demonstrations against the military’s seizure of power last month. He is facing a charge that could send him to prison for three years. Thein Zaw was one of nine media workers taken into custody on Feb. 27 in Yangon, the country’s largest city, and has been held without bail. Thirty-eight journalists have been detained since the military takeover on Feb. 1, The ruling junta has attacked the press in other ways as well, canceling the licenses of five local media outlets that extensively covered the protests. They have continued to operate in defiance of the order.