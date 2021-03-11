DHS announces next groups eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing the groups that are next eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The next eligibility group includes individuals age 16 and over with the following medical conditions:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Depending on vaccine supply, DHS says Wisconsin may be able to open eligibility to the general public sometime in May.