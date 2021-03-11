Fiserv Forum expanding fan capacity to 3,820

MILWAUKEE (WAOW) — Starting next weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks will be able to expand fan capacity at Fiserv Forum.

The capacity will now be 18%, which is about 3,820 fans. Previously it the allotted capacity was 10%, which is about 1,800 fans.

With this increase in capacity, suites and loft spaces will start a limited capacity reopening.

There are still several health protocols in place at Fiserv Forum, including: