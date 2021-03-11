Fiserv Forum expanding fan capacity to 3,820

Fiserv Forum expanding fan capacity to 3,820New
MILWAUKEE (WAOW) — Starting next weekend, the Milwaukee Bucks will be able to expand fan capacity at Fiserv Forum.
The capacity will now be 18%, which is about 3,820 fans. Previously it the allotted capacity was 10%, which is about 1,800 fans.
With this increase in capacity, suites and loft spaces will start a limited capacity reopening.
There are still several health protocols in place at Fiserv Forum, including:
- Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times when inside Fiserv Forum, except when actively eating or drinking
- Tickets will continue to be sold in pods of two or four seats to ensure proper social distancing throughout the seating bowl
- Fans entering Fiserv Forum will use a timed-entry system to reduce the size of groups congregating at entrances
- Fans are not permitted to bring in bags. Items larger than 4”x6”x1” will not be permitted
- Fans must remain seated at all times while they are in their seats (other than standing for the national anthem) and all food and drink must be consumed in their ticketed seat