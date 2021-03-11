Florida on pace for record number of manatee deaths in 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A combination of cold weather, a decline in seagrass and contaminated waterways has put Florida on pace to see one of its deadliest years for manatees in a decade. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission records show 432 manatee deaths this year. That is nearly three times the five-year average of 146 deaths between Jan. 1 and March 5. In 2020, the state recorded 637 manatee deaths. There were 607 in 2019. The largest number of deaths is in Brevard County, with 179. Officials say many of those deaths occurred along the Indian River, which is a common warm water gathering place.