Greece outlines new coronavirus relief package

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has outlined a new 2.5 billion-euro ($3 billion) package of relief measures for businesses and workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic and related lockdowns. The prime minister said Thursday the new stimulus package would provide relief for more than 500,000 businesses and freelancers, and millions of workers. The country has been under various forms of lockdown restrictions since early November, with retail businesses and restaurants shut and strict limits imposed on movement outside the home. The new package brings the total funds provided for pandemic relief measures to 11.6 billion euros so far in 2021, while 24 billion euros were spent on supporting businesses and workers in 2020.