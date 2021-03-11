Groups sue over California county’s plan to drill oil wells

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Environmental and community groups have sued a California county after the prime oil-drilling region approved a plan to fast-track thousands of new wells. The Kern County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a revised ordinance that could lead to approval of more than 40,000 new oil and gas wells over roughly 15 years. The Sierra Club and other groups asked a court Wednesday to order county leaders to set aside the ordinance. An attorney for one group calls it “a disaster for public health” in a region that already has some of the nation’s worst pollution. Supervisors argue that the industry provides good jobs and local production would be more environmentally sound than bringing foreign oil.