Physicians train to become vaccinators and prepare to administer shots to the homeless

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Physicians from Gundersen Health System were trained to give vaccinations Thursday afternoon in order to distribute them next week to the homeless population.

Family medicine residents from Gundersen Health System are teaming up with La Crosse County Health Department to vaccine the homeless population in La Crosse.

Robyn Borge, chief of the clinical and medical staff at Gundersen and a La Crosse County Health Department medical advisor, said the training on Thursday helped them gear up for next week.

"Usually physicians don't administer shots or vaccines so today we are learning from our team members, in particular our nurses and medical assistants, so that our physicians can administer vaccines next week," said Borge.

She explained that they are also learning the details of handling the vaccines. Borge said this is something that is an important step in slowing the spread.

"People who are experiencing homelessness often have underlying health conditions and they struggle with access to healthcare, so we are going to bring the vaccine to them," said Borge. "We feel that the persons experiencing homelessness are at risk for becoming sicker and can contribute to spread. We have had some recent outbreaks in that population."

They're administering the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine which is coming from the La Crosse County Health Department.

Borge explained that it is a learning process in becoming a vaccinator and as the supply continues to increase, so does the need for vaccinators.

"We really did need a third vaccine to help," said Borge. "We still have a lot of people that want the vaccine locally so we are thrilled that we will have a third option now."

Kristin Heslep, resident M.D. at Gundersen Health System, was one of the doctors being trained. She said she is excited about the opportunity to do something like this.

"I think this is a great opportunity for us to connect with those who are experiencing challenges in their lives that might make it so they aren't able to come in to receive a vaccination or not able to make an appointment with us or don't have insurance to get vaccines covered," said Heslep.

She explained that throughout the entire pandemic, trust has been a hard thing to come by with some of the misinformation about things.

"Trust is a huge issue and that's why we are going out of our walls here to connect with, and align with people who traditionally may have not been able to connect with us here before," said Heslep.

"Throughout the whole pandemic I think that's been a struggle, the misinformation, the distrust, that's been a huge part of what we have been trying to overcome. I think this is a good step in that we are trying to break out of these walls here," said Heslep. "We're trying to reach out and show that we are working to integrate with our community. We're working to distribute the vaccine to those who need it."

She said it is truly humbling that they get to be a part of something that is changing so many lives.

"Gundersen has the ability to reach out and connect with our community in this way and hopefully impact those lives in such an amazing way," said Heslep. "This opportunity was a historic one that I definitely didn't want to miss."

