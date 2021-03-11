Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:04 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 64, Park Rapids 50

Albany 50, Mora 49

Andover 58, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57

Ashby 69, Parkers Prairie 43

Braham 71, Lakeview Christian Academy 37

Browerville/Eagle Valley 65, Sebeka 57

Caledonia 94, Fillmore Central 54

Central Minnesota Christian 60, Lac qui Parle Valley 54

Cherry 78, Cook County 31

Christ’s Household of Faith 75, Spectrum 57

Dawson-Boyd 51, Renville County West 39

Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 48

Esko 69, Crosby-Ironton 60

Hill City 73, Isle 42

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, Watertown-Mayer 57

Luverne 58, Pipestone 55

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 60, Grand Meadow 42

MACCRAY 55, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 47

Mahtomedi 78, South St. Paul 34

Mayer-Lutheran 60, Norwood-Young America 54

Milaca 84, Pine City 67

Monticello 74, North Branch 43

New Prague 59, Delano 58

Osseo 82, Coon Rapids 43

Paynesville 66, Royalton 45

Pequot Lakes 68, Detroit Lakes 35

Redwood Valley 74, Montevideo 56

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 62

Spring Lake Park 75, Blaine 70

St. Croix Lutheran 50, Fridley 37

Totino-Grace 65, Anoka 53

Twin Cities Academy 78, Minneapolis Henry 48

Upsala 71, Northland 57

Waconia 65, St. Cloud Tech 54

Winona 55, Northfield 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bemidji 55, Sartell-St. Stephen 44

Bethlehem Academy 54, LeRoy-Ostrander 45

Centennial 55, Rogers 46

Champlin Park 57, Park Center 47

Cristo Rey Jesuit 51, New Life Academy 43

Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Maple Lake 27

Elk River 45, Maple Grove 29

Floodwood 60, McGregor 34

Hill City/Northland 73, Isle 42

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 60, Murray County Central 42

Litchfield 49, Annandale 46

Little Falls def. Mora, forfeit

Marshall 77, West Central 35

Minneapolis Southwest 64, Minneapolis Roosevelt 53

Minnehaha Academy 63, Blake 49

Minneota 63, Lac qui Parle Valley 51

Minnewaska 57, Paynesville 28

Mounds Park Academy 54, Nova Classical Academy 43

New London-Spicer 68, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28

North Branch 49, Monticello 45

Perham 65, Detroit Lakes 43

Pierz 41, Foley 36

Proctor 61, Hermantown 48

Randolph 96, Schaeffer Academy 28

Robbinsdale Armstrong 52, Andover 41

Rochester Century 73, Faribault 35

Shakopee 50, Prior Lake 38

Spectrum 50, Onamia 45

Spring Lake Park 68, Blaine 40

St. James Area 51, Blue Earth Area 43

Totino-Grace 69, Anoka 38

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, Madelia 28

Yellow Medicine East 73, Dawson-Boyd 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content