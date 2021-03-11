Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 64, Park Rapids 50
Albany 50, Mora 49
Andover 58, Robbinsdale Armstrong 57
Ashby 69, Parkers Prairie 43
Braham 71, Lakeview Christian Academy 37
Browerville/Eagle Valley 65, Sebeka 57
Caledonia 94, Fillmore Central 54
Central Minnesota Christian 60, Lac qui Parle Valley 54
Cherry 78, Cook County 31
Christ’s Household of Faith 75, Spectrum 57
Dawson-Boyd 51, Renville County West 39
Eden Valley-Watkins 49, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 48
Esko 69, Crosby-Ironton 60
Hill City 73, Isle 42
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 62, Watertown-Mayer 57
Luverne 58, Pipestone 55
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 60, Grand Meadow 42
MACCRAY 55, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 47
Mahtomedi 78, South St. Paul 34
Mayer-Lutheran 60, Norwood-Young America 54
Milaca 84, Pine City 67
Monticello 74, North Branch 43
New Prague 59, Delano 58
Osseo 82, Coon Rapids 43
Paynesville 66, Royalton 45
Pequot Lakes 68, Detroit Lakes 35
Redwood Valley 74, Montevideo 56
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 80, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 62
Spring Lake Park 75, Blaine 70
St. Croix Lutheran 50, Fridley 37
Totino-Grace 65, Anoka 53
Twin Cities Academy 78, Minneapolis Henry 48
Upsala 71, Northland 57
Waconia 65, St. Cloud Tech 54
Winona 55, Northfield 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bemidji 55, Sartell-St. Stephen 44
Bethlehem Academy 54, LeRoy-Ostrander 45
Centennial 55, Rogers 46
Champlin Park 57, Park Center 47
Cristo Rey Jesuit 51, New Life Academy 43
Eden Valley-Watkins 51, Maple Lake 27
Elk River 45, Maple Grove 29
Floodwood 60, McGregor 34
Hill City/Northland 73, Isle 42
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 60, Murray County Central 42
Litchfield 49, Annandale 46
Little Falls def. Mora, forfeit
Marshall 77, West Central 35
Minneapolis Southwest 64, Minneapolis Roosevelt 53
Minnehaha Academy 63, Blake 49
Minneota 63, Lac qui Parle Valley 51
Minnewaska 57, Paynesville 28
Mounds Park Academy 54, Nova Classical Academy 43
New London-Spicer 68, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 28
North Branch 49, Monticello 45
Perham 65, Detroit Lakes 43
Pierz 41, Foley 36
Proctor 61, Hermantown 48
Randolph 96, Schaeffer Academy 28
Robbinsdale Armstrong 52, Andover 41
Rochester Century 73, Faribault 35
Shakopee 50, Prior Lake 38
Spectrum 50, Onamia 45
Spring Lake Park 68, Blaine 40
St. James Area 51, Blue Earth Area 43
Totino-Grace 69, Anoka 38
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 65, Madelia 28
Yellow Medicine East 73, Dawson-Boyd 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/