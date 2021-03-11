UN chief blasts vaccine nationalism, hoarding, side deals

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is criticizing the “many examples of vaccine nationalism and vaccine hoarding” as well as side deals with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers that undermine access to all people in the world. Marking one year since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday that “the global vaccination campaign represents the greatest moral test of our times.” Ensuring that all people are vaccinated — and “many low-income countries have not yet received a single dose” — is essential to restart the global economy and move “from locking down societies to locking down the virus,” he said.