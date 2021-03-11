Whip up some corned beef themed bites for St. Patrick’s Day

Whip up some corned beef themed bites for St. Patrick’s DayNew
(WXOW) - Angie Horkan of the Wisconsin Beef Council showed off different ways to use corned beef for the St. Patrick's Day holiday.
Angie highlights the corned beef brisket recipe as well as how to use that meal for creative leftover dishes.
- Corned Beef Brisket with Roasted Vegetables & Lemon-Mustard Sauce, https://www.beeftips.com/recipes/recipe/1531/corned-beef-brisket-with-roasted-vegetables-and-lemon-mustard-sauce
- Corned Beef Reuben Soup, https://www.beeftips.com/recipes/recipe/55752/corned-beef-reuben-soup
- Reuben Wonton Cups, https://www.lemontreedwelling.com/reuben-wonton-cups/