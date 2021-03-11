Wisconsin Update: 36K more residents start COVID-19 vaccination series

MADISON (WXOW) -- 36,000 more people in Wisconsin have received their first shot in the COVID-19 vaccine series according to the state's Department of Health.

As of Thursday, figures show that 1,149,800 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That translates to 19.7 percent of state residents according to DHS. 647,108 people, or 11.1 percent of the state's population, have finished the vaccine series.

In Western Wisconsin to date, 60,463 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It equates to 22 percent of the total number of people in Western Wisconsin. 34,251, or 12.5 percent, have completed the vaccine series.

The DHS figures show that 27,523 people or 23.3 percent of residents of La Crosse County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 16,777 people in La Crosse County, or 14.2 percent, completed the vaccine series according to the state.

In other counties, these are the percentages for the population receiving the first dose of a COVID vaccine: Monroe: 17.8 percent, Vernon: 21.7 percent, Trempealeau: 24.9 percent, and Jackson: 19.4 percent.

There were no reported deaths on Thursday in Wisconsin due to COVID-19, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

DHS also reported 40 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 234 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals. It is a decrease of ten from the day before.

Of those, 63 people, or the same as yesterday, are in the ICU according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 502 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 3,693 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of positive tests.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 555,199, or 97.7 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that nine people are hospitalized in the Western Region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. That's an increase of one from the previous day. No patients are currently in intensive care.

DHS added 16 new cases to the list for La Crosse County. Here are the age demographics of those cases:

0-9: 0

0 10-19: 3

3 20-29: 3

3 30-39: 0

0 40-49: 6

6 50-59: 4

4 60-69: 0

0 70-79: 0

0 80-89: 0

0 90+: 0

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

County Cases 7-Day Avg. Deaths Buffalo 1,322 0.29 7 Crawford 1,667 (-1)* 0 17 Grant 4,683 (+4) 3.14 82 (+1) Jackson 2,583 (-1)* 0 27 (-1)* La Crosse 12,278 (+16) 0.14 80 Monroe 4,346 (+3) 1.86 32 Trempealeau 3,413 (+2) 1.71 37 (-1)* Vernon 1,850 (+2) 2.14 41

*DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case or cases may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.