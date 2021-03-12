A look at big settlements in US police killings

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for George Floyd’s family says a $27 million settlement of a federal lawsuit by the city of Minneapolis is the largest pretrial civil rights settlement ever. Attorney Ben Crump said Friday that the settlement ever, and “sends a powerful message that Black lives do matter and police brutality against people of color must end.” Some settlements in police-involved deaths are kept private. Often a settlement includes money but specifies there was no admission of guilt. Some lawsuits end up in court where a jury can award massive settlements that are whittled down on appeal.