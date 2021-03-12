Skip to Content

Asian shares mixed after stimulus lifts Dow, S&P to records

12:57 am National news from the Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in Asia after broad gains lifted several major indexes to all-time highs on Wall Street. Tokyo’s benchmark rose 1.7%, while Hong Kong declined and the Shanghai Composite index recovered from early losses. Oil prices fell and the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury rose to 1.57%. On Thursday, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a measure of small-company stocks all closed at record levels. The S&P 500 added 1%. The gains came as President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion economic relief bill into law. Coupang, the Amazon of South Korea, soared in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content