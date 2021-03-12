Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
10:52 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP HOCKEY=

BOYS=

Breck 4, Orono 1

Marshall 8, Worthington 0

Roseau 7, Brainerd 0

Windom 5, Luverne 4

GIRLS=

Andover 12, Anoka/Spring Lake Park 0

Apple Valley 4, Prior Lake 2

Austin 6, Winona 1

Dodge County 3, New Ulm 2

Edina 4, Blake 3, OT

Eveleth-Gilbert 2, Princeton 0

Holy Angels 4, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 2

Lakeville North 2, Eagan 1

Maple Grove 5, Centennial 2

Marshall 8, Worthington 0

New Prague 2, Owatonna 0

Orono 8, Blaine 0

Pine City 7, North Shore Storm 3

River Lakes 3, St. Cloud 1

Rochester Lourdes 15, Waseca 0

Simley 5, Hastings 0

Stillwater 8, White Bear Lake 1

Thief River Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 0

Warroad 3, Eden Prairie 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content