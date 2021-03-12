Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:32 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 79, Willmar 37

Annandale 58, Litchfield 47

Ashby 57, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 34

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 93, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 55

Bethlehem Academy 59, Medford 58

Brainerd 50, Bemidji 28

Carlton 71, McGregor 34

Cherry 71, Ely 49

Cromwell 74, Floodwood 48

Deer River 85, Eveleth-Gilbert 46

East Ridge 50, Forest Lake 47

Eastview 47, Shakopee 46

Eden Prairie 68, Chanhassen 65

Farmington 74, Eagan 50

Fergus Falls 56, Rocori 42

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 82, Lake of the Woods 48

Grand Meadow 54, Schaeffer Academy 37

Hancock 71, Ortonville 33

Henning 61, Verndale 58

Hermantown 72, Duluth Denfeld 56

Hill City 47, Littlefork-Big Falls 36

Lake City 66, Kasson-Mantorville 45

Lakeville South 80, Burnsville 37

Lewiston-Altura 66, Dover-Eyota 51

Luverne 73, Blue Earth Area 70

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 70, Lanesboro 44

Martin County West 64, Jackson County Central 54

Melrose 76, Paynesville 62

Minneapolis North 63, Minneapolis Southwest 55

Minneapolis Washburn 54, Minneapolis Roosevelt 47

Minneota 67, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 60

Mounds View 57, Stillwater 50

Nashwauk-Keewatin 61, Chisholm 51

Nevis 51, Aitkin 46

New London-Spicer 56, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 51

Norwood-Young America 66, Madelia 65, 2OT

Park (Cottage Grove) 70, Irondale 32

Pequot Lakes 62, Little Falls 36

Pierz 75, Crosby-Ironton 43

Pillager 61, Sebeka 56

Pipestone 63, New Ulm 59

Prior Lake 72, Lakeville North 69

Randolph 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 29

Red Lake County 64, East Grand Forks 49

Redwood Valley 82, Fairmont 60

Rosemount 70, Apple Valley 40

Roseville 44, Cretin-Derham Hall 39

Royalton 55, Holdingford 48

Rush City 64, Onamia 30

Rushford-Peterson 65, La Crescent 37

Sartell-St. Stephen 69, St. Cloud Apollo 46

Southland 66, Mabel-Canton 47

Spectrum 58, Maple Lake 24

Spring Grove 60, Kingsland 24

St. Charles 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 60

St. Francis 73, Zimmerman 52

St. Paul Highland Park 83, St. Paul Como Park 79

Swanville 80, Ogilvie 55

Waconia 67, Orono 62

Watertown-Mayer 69, Dassel-Cokato 33

West Central 83, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 38

Woodbury 60, White Bear Lake 47

Worthington 63, St. Peter 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cook County vs. Moose Lake/Willow River, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 72, St. Cloud Cathedral 31

Barnesville 52, Frazee 43

Becker 85, Hopkins 58

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 51, Maple Lake 39

Blake 75, Mounds Park Academy 45

Brainerd 56, Rocori 50

Browerville/Eagle Valley 44, Swanville 36

Buffalo 75, New Prague 56

Cambridge-Isanti 64, Monticello 30

Central Minnesota Christian 47, Lakeview 42

DeLaSalle 61, Hastings 51

Duluth Marshall 75, Pine City 55

Fairmont 56, Redwood Valley 51

Farmington 59, Eagan 38

Foley 69, Osakis 46

Grand Meadow 64, Schaeffer Academy 19

Grand Rapids 83, Virginia 25

Hayfield 69, United South Central 26

Hills-Beaver Creek 60, Adrian 28

Hutchinson 65, Jordan 54

Jackson County Central 62, Blue Earth Area 59

Kingsland 68, Spring Grove 27

Lake Park-Audubon 57, NCEUH 52

Lakeville South 67, Burnsville 48

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 67, PACT Charter 33

Milaca 68, Ogilvie 58

Minneota 72, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 58

Mounds View 57, Stillwater 50

Mountain Lake Co-op 46, Edgerton 44

Park (Cottage Grove) 36, Irondale 34

Pelican Rapids 41, Breckenridge 35

Perham 57, Hawley 50

Pierz 58, Upsala 39

Red Lake Falls 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53

Rogers 80, Coon Rapids 58

Rosemount 70, Apple Valley 40

Roseville 44, Cretin-Derham Hall 39

Royalton 75, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 16

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 46

Southland 58, Mabel-Canton 21

Stephen-Argyle 63, Fosston 47

Underwood 63, Ashby 24

Verndale 43, Bertha-Hewitt 36

Warroad 47, Bagley 25

Waseca 64, Windom 63

Watertown-Mayer 69, Dassel-Cokato 33

White Bear Lake 62, Woodbury 28

Willmar 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 43

Winona 67, Albert Lea 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

