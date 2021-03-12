Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 79, Willmar 37
Annandale 58, Litchfield 47
Ashby 57, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 34
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 93, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 55
Bethlehem Academy 59, Medford 58
Brainerd 50, Bemidji 28
Carlton 71, McGregor 34
Cherry 71, Ely 49
Cromwell 74, Floodwood 48
Deer River 85, Eveleth-Gilbert 46
East Ridge 50, Forest Lake 47
Eastview 47, Shakopee 46
Eden Prairie 68, Chanhassen 65
Farmington 74, Eagan 50
Fergus Falls 56, Rocori 42
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 82, Lake of the Woods 48
Grand Meadow 54, Schaeffer Academy 37
Hancock 71, Ortonville 33
Henning 61, Verndale 58
Hermantown 72, Duluth Denfeld 56
Hill City 47, Littlefork-Big Falls 36
Lake City 66, Kasson-Mantorville 45
Lakeville South 80, Burnsville 37
Lewiston-Altura 66, Dover-Eyota 51
Luverne 73, Blue Earth Area 70
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 70, Lanesboro 44
Martin County West 64, Jackson County Central 54
Melrose 76, Paynesville 62
Minneapolis North 63, Minneapolis Southwest 55
Minneapolis Washburn 54, Minneapolis Roosevelt 47
Minneota 67, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 60
Mounds View 57, Stillwater 50
Nashwauk-Keewatin 61, Chisholm 51
Nevis 51, Aitkin 46
New London-Spicer 56, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 51
Norwood-Young America 66, Madelia 65, 2OT
Park (Cottage Grove) 70, Irondale 32
Pequot Lakes 62, Little Falls 36
Pierz 75, Crosby-Ironton 43
Pillager 61, Sebeka 56
Pipestone 63, New Ulm 59
Prior Lake 72, Lakeville North 69
Randolph 63, LeRoy-Ostrander 29
Red Lake County 64, East Grand Forks 49
Redwood Valley 82, Fairmont 60
Rosemount 70, Apple Valley 40
Roseville 44, Cretin-Derham Hall 39
Royalton 55, Holdingford 48
Rush City 64, Onamia 30
Rushford-Peterson 65, La Crescent 37
Sartell-St. Stephen 69, St. Cloud Apollo 46
Southland 66, Mabel-Canton 47
Spectrum 58, Maple Lake 24
Spring Grove 60, Kingsland 24
St. Charles 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 60
St. Francis 73, Zimmerman 52
St. Paul Highland Park 83, St. Paul Como Park 79
Swanville 80, Ogilvie 55
Waconia 67, Orono 62
Watertown-Mayer 69, Dassel-Cokato 33
West Central 83, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 38
Woodbury 60, White Bear Lake 47
Worthington 63, St. Peter 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cook County vs. Moose Lake/Willow River, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 72, St. Cloud Cathedral 31
Barnesville 52, Frazee 43
Becker 85, Hopkins 58
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 51, Maple Lake 39
Blake 75, Mounds Park Academy 45
Brainerd 56, Rocori 50
Browerville/Eagle Valley 44, Swanville 36
Buffalo 75, New Prague 56
Cambridge-Isanti 64, Monticello 30
Central Minnesota Christian 47, Lakeview 42
DeLaSalle 61, Hastings 51
Duluth Marshall 75, Pine City 55
Fairmont 56, Redwood Valley 51
Farmington 59, Eagan 38
Foley 69, Osakis 46
Grand Meadow 64, Schaeffer Academy 19
Grand Rapids 83, Virginia 25
Hayfield 69, United South Central 26
Hills-Beaver Creek 60, Adrian 28
Hutchinson 65, Jordan 54
Jackson County Central 62, Blue Earth Area 59
Kingsland 68, Spring Grove 27
Lake Park-Audubon 57, NCEUH 52
Lakeville South 67, Burnsville 48
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 67, PACT Charter 33
Milaca 68, Ogilvie 58
Minneota 72, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 58
Mounds View 57, Stillwater 50
Mountain Lake Co-op 46, Edgerton 44
Park (Cottage Grove) 36, Irondale 34
Pelican Rapids 41, Breckenridge 35
Perham 57, Hawley 50
Pierz 58, Upsala 39
Red Lake Falls 71, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53
Rogers 80, Coon Rapids 58
Rosemount 70, Apple Valley 40
Roseville 44, Cretin-Derham Hall 39
Royalton 75, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 16
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 78, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 46
Southland 58, Mabel-Canton 21
Stephen-Argyle 63, Fosston 47
Underwood 63, Ashby 24
Verndale 43, Bertha-Hewitt 36
Warroad 47, Bagley 25
Waseca 64, Windom 63
Watertown-Mayer 69, Dassel-Cokato 33
White Bear Lake 62, Woodbury 28
Willmar 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 43
Winona 67, Albert Lea 62
