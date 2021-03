Germany bans ‘water vitalizer’ over radio interference

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have banned the sale and use of a New Age ‘water vitalizer’ device amid concerns that it is interfering with amateur radio signals. The Federal Network Agency said Friday it had received numerous reports that the device was transmitting on the frequencies allocated for ham radio users. The water vitalizer is sold by Swiss company Wassermatrix AG as a way to “activate” the body’s self-healing powers. The agency said owners of the 8,000-euro ($9,540) device, which has been sold more than 2,400 times in Germany, are allowed to keep but not use it. Wassermatrix AG didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.