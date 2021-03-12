Girl Scout Cookie sales begin this weekend

(WXOW) - Girl Scout Cookie sales begin in the La Crosse area on Saturday, March 13 and run up until April 10.

This year, girls will use more innovative approaches to selling cookies. Each Girl Scout will have her own virtual shop where people can place their orders. The customer can then request a pick-up from a Girl Scout or have them shipped to their doorstep. Social media will be used to promote the products. Traditional sales at local stores like Festival Foods will also continue with safety precautions.

GrubHub will also deliver Girl Scout Cookies during limited hours.

Boxes go for $4 with the exception of gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies, which sells for $5 per pouch.

New this year, the Girl Scouts have introduced a new cookie called the Toasty-Yay. The cookie is French toast inspired, dipped with an icing.

If you do not know a Girl Scout personally but would still like to buy cookies, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org

To learn more about the local Girl Scout Council, visit www.gsbadgerland.org/