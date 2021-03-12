It’s Cookie Time! Girl Scouts prepare for the busy cookie sale season

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- It's that time of the year again, time to get your hands on some delicious Girl Scout cookies.

Local troops met at the Eyemart Express inside Valley View Mall to pick up and pack up their cookie supply.

Troops loaded up cars and vans with a wide assortment of sweet treats to begin sales on March 13th.

This year, you can buy cookies in many different ways based on your comfortability with being in public. Cookies will be available for purchase in person at many local locations as well as online, drive- thru, and curbside delivery options.

Sally Egan with the Girl Scouts of America stressed the importance of cookie sales to the Girl Scout program.

"It allows us at the council level to do programs, provide training, and have our girl scout camps for the troops. It gives them the opportunity to do programming with their girls and the supplies they might need to do community service in the community."

To purchase Girl Scout cookies online, you can find all the details here.